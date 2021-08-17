Tunisia: Saied Pledges to Guarantee Free Movement

16 August 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — President Kais Saied, on Monday, reiterated his commitment to «guarantee free movement,» stressing «there is no intention to impair this freedom».

During a visit to the Tunis-Carthage airport, Saied said restrictions and travel bans are "temporary" and are not intended to deprive Tunisians of their right to travel.

"These measures are intended for people suspected of corruption, terrorism and tax evasion," he pointed out, stressing that the delicate situation now faced by the country requires taking such measures.

He, in this regard, called on wanted persons and individuals suspected of corruption to regularize their situation with justice, stressing that "the law will be applied to all on an equal footing.

