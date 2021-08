Tunis/Tunisia — Three people died of the COVID-19 in Sidi Bouzid governorate, while another 20 contracted the virus, among 65 tested.

This takes the case tally in the region to 23,207, including 21,878 recoveries and 717 fatalities, Deputy Director of Primary Health Béchir Saidi told TAP on Monday.

There are currently 133 patients placed in hospitals in the region, according to the same source.