Tunisia: Judicial Investigation Initiated Against 3 MPs Following Complaint By Education Ministry

Tunis/Tunisia — The Public Prosecutor's Office at the Ben Arous Court of First Instance, on Monday, ordered launching a judicial investigation against three MPs in a case filed against them by the Ministry of Education in February 2020, said spokesperson for the court Amor Hnine.

The case was filed after a visit by MPs Rached Khiari, Mohamed Affas and Ayet Allah Hichri to Ennour primary school for the blind in Bir El Kassaa, Ben Arou in February 2020,.

These MPs sharing videos on social media, featuring them trying to obtain testimonies from students about acts of mistreatment and harassment in this school, Hnine said.

After lifting the immunity on the MPs, the prosecutor's office ordered launching an investigation against them.

The defendants will be summoned by the National Guard's criminal brigade in Ben Arous, the same source said.