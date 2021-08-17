Tunisia: Judicial Investigation Initiated Against 3 MPs Following Complaint By Education Ministry

16 August 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The Public Prosecutor's Office at the Ben Arous Court of First Instance, on Monday, ordered launching a judicial investigation against three MPs in a case filed against them by the Ministry of Education in February 2020, said spokesperson for the court Amor Hnine.

The case was filed after a visit by MPs Rached Khiari, Mohamed Affas and Ayet Allah Hichri to Ennour primary school for the blind in Bir El Kassaa, Ben Arou in February 2020,.

These MPs sharing videos on social media, featuring them trying to obtain testimonies from students about acts of mistreatment and harassment in this school, Hnine said.

After lifting the immunity on the MPs, the prosecutor's office ordered launching an investigation against them.

The defendants will be summoned by the National Guard's criminal brigade in Ben Arous, the same source said.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X