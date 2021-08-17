Tunisia: Covid-19 - Monastir Reports 4 Deaths, 308 More Infections

16 August 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Monastir reported four more COVID-19 fatalities, pushing the death toll to 839 since the pandemic started, the local health directorate said on Monday.

Another 308 confirmed cases were logged over the last 72 hours in the governorate where the caseload reached 36, 537 infections. The number of recoveries rose by 846 to 33, 060.

There are currently 2, 935 active carriers, including 108 patients staying in public and private healthcare facilities. The bed occupancy rate dropped to 42.4% as a result of the incidence rate in the region falling over the last two weeks to 262 cases on average per 100,000 inhabitants..

Vaccination statistics show 155, 958 citizens received a first dose, i.e, a vaccination rate of 25.93%.

