Tunisia: Second Day of Intensive Vaccination - 596,164 Covid-19 Vaccines Administered (Presidency)

16 August 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The total number of vaccines administered on the second day of intensive COVID-19 vaccination stands at 596,164, the Presidency of the Republic said in a statement Monday.

The open vaccination day, which targeted the age group 18-39 years, was held Sunday in more than 400 vaccination centres across the country from 7 am to 7 pm.

In the same statement, the Presidency of the Republic thanked all ministries, national structures, members of civil society and volunteers who "have shown a great sense of patriotism and made commendable efforts," in contributing to the success of this second intensive vaccination day.

The Health Ministry had announced Sunday that the number of vaccines administered in 405 vaccination sites across the country on Sunday was 594,141.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X