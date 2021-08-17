Tunisia: Second Day of Intensive Vaccination - 596,164 Covid-19 Vaccines Administered (Presidency)

Tunis/Tunisia — The total number of vaccines administered on the second day of intensive COVID-19 vaccination stands at 596,164, the Presidency of the Republic said in a statement Monday.

The open vaccination day, which targeted the age group 18-39 years, was held Sunday in more than 400 vaccination centres across the country from 7 am to 7 pm.

In the same statement, the Presidency of the Republic thanked all ministries, national structures, members of civil society and volunteers who "have shown a great sense of patriotism and made commendable efforts," in contributing to the success of this second intensive vaccination day.

The Health Ministry had announced Sunday that the number of vaccines administered in 405 vaccination sites across the country on Sunday was 594,141.