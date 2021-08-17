Tunisia: FTDES Proposes Roadmap and Economic and Financial Proposals for Next Stage

Tunis/Tunisia — The Tunisian Forum for Economic and Social Rights (FTDES), on Monday, presented a set of measures making up "a roadmap" for the next stage, aimed at strengthening the production capacity of sectors, reviving public projects blocked, stopping imports of unnecessary products and identifying solutions to public finance problems.

These proposals, should allow, according to the document published by the forum, over a period not exceeding two years, to raise public resources to 70% (of total resources) at the end of 2021 and exceed 75% in 2022, provided containing the public debt rate to 20%.

In the medium term, the forum proposes a set of measures to consolidate the state's own resources, in addition to others designed to promote the agricultural sector, develop public institutions and review trade agreements.

For the FTDES, the consolidation of the State's own resources necessarily involves the recovery of the State's dues, estimated at 12,600 million dinars (MD) and the acceleration of the return of 25% of them, or about 3,200 MD before 2022.

The forum also proposes reducing exemptions and tax benefits granted, in particular, to exporting companies that have reached 5,644 MD, equivalent to 4.96% of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2019, according to the report on tax expenditures and financial benefits of the draft budget for the year 2021 quoted in the document.

The FTDES stresses the imperative to fight tax evasion, especially since this phenomenon affects nearly half of taxpayers, whose number amounted to 734 thousand in 2015.

The number of tax evaders is divided into 302 thousand individuals and 63 thousand economic institutions with a tax evasion of 3000 MD and representing about 76% of the deficit of the public budget, it said.

In this regard, the forum recommends introducing a tax on wealth and updating the list of corrupt people, whose number reached 463 in 2012 to include "those who have caused the collapse of the national economy after 2012.

The FTDES also emphasised, in its roadmap, the need to consolidate internal and external borrowing resources through the revision of Article 25 of the law on the independence of the Central Bank of Tunisia (BCT) by decree to allow direct financing of the budget.

In addition, the forum recommends revitalizing diplomatic action to mobilize greater financial support for the Tunisian experience and work towards the suspension of external debt for a period of 3 to 5 years, and the total or partial cancellation of this debt.

In the long term, the FTDES advocates the revision of the development model and global integration and the system of governance in a comprehensive manner.

The roadmap presented by the forum, is based on several indicators, including that of public debt, which will increase to 90% in 2021 without taking into account the debts of public institutions benefiting from state guarantees (represent 16% of gross product).

According to FTDES, the internal debt rate has decreased, since the adoption of the law on the independence of the BCT in 2016, from 37.7%, for the period 2010-2016, to 23.9% between 2017-2019, and this, against an increase in foreign debt rate.

The state budget is characterised by an increase in borrowing from 20% between 2010 and 2015 to 29% between 2016-2020. this rate could reach nearly 37% in 2021.

Tunisia faces a rise in the service of the internal and external public debt with a rate that amounts to 18% compared to the expenditure of the State to 18% between 2010-2016 and 22% between 2017-2020. This rate could reach approximately 30% in 2021, according to FTDES.