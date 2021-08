Tunis/Tunisia — Eight deaths of the coronavirus and 132 infections, among 508 people tested were recorded in Sfax, the Local Health Directorate in Sfax said Monday.

The case tally in the region has exceeded 51,000, including 1,543 fatalities and 48,144 recoveries.

Public hospitals in the region currently host 194 patients, while another 57 are admitted to private clinics. Of these patients, 30 are in intensive care.