Tunisia: Siliana Records 4 Deaths and 78 Infections With Coronavirus in 48 Hours

Tunis/Tunisia — Four people died of the coronavirus in Siliana during the last 48 hours, while another 78 people tested positive for the virus.

The overall number of infections therefore rises to 13,878 including 478 fatalities, according to a report published by the Local Health Directorate Monday.

The new positive cases were detected as follows: 15 cases in Bou Arada, 15 in Gaafour, 14 in El Krib, 13 in Sidi Bou Rouis, 11 in Siliana, 9 in Errouhia and 1 case in Makther.

There are 18 coronavirus patients in intensive care and 39 others placed in local hospitals in the region, according to the same source.