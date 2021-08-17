Tunisia: Covid-19 - Epidemiological Indicators Have Improved - Ben Khelil

Tunis/Tunisia — The epidemiological indicators related to the spread of the novel coonavirus in Tunisia saw an improvement last Friday and Saturday, as positivity rates dropped and hospitals saw reduced admissions, said Spokesperson for the Scientific Committee for the fight against the coronavirus at the Health Ministry Jalila Ben Khelil.

Ben Khelil said Monday the positivity rates dropped to 19.85% on Saturday August 14, after surpassing 30% in July, also noting that the number of inpatients has dropped to 2,950 patients on August 15, compared to 4,014 patients hospitalized on August 1.

Ben Khelil said there was a drop in the occupancy rate of resuscitation beds in public and private health facilities which has fallen from 100% early last month to 76.7% currently.

On the other hand, Ben Khelil warned Tunisians against any laxity in implementing health protocols to prevent the spread of the virus, despite the improvement of the health situation, urging them to register to vaccinate.

She reiterated the importance of vaccination during this period, which has limited the spread of the coronavirus, pointing out that more than 90% of hospital patients are those who have not been vaccinated yet.