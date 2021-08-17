Tunisia: MPs Meet With UGTT Secretary-General

16 August 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Secretary General of the Tunisian General Labour Union (UGTT) Noureddine Taboubi, on Monday, met with six MPs representing the parliamentary blocs of Tahya Tounes, National Reform and Al Watania.

The meeting, which took place at the request of the MPs, discussed the general situation in the country, in light of the exceptional measures underway, said a statement from the UGTT.

Emphasis was placed on the need to guarantee rights and freedoms, respect for the law and the integrity of individuals.

The MPs highlighted the major role the UGTT should play in this delicate stage, according to the same source.

