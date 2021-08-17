Zimbabwe: Caps Utd Close to Signing Jesi

CAPS United are close to bringing highly-rated midfielder, Last Jesi, into the Green Machine fold, as they continue beefing up in anticipation for the return of domestic football.

The Zimbabwe international is tipped to come in as direct replacement for Blessing Sarupinda, who recently moved to newly-promoted Sekhukune United, in South Africa.

Jesi has been a free agent since April when his contract was prematurely terminated by Sudanese giants, Al Hilal.

A number of clubs, including his former team Manica Diamonds, are believed to have been chasing his signature, but were beaten by Makepekepe. CAPS United, however, could not confirm the finer details but sources said the unveiling of the player could be held as early as tomorrow. "I am not sure what the guys at the office have agreed on. Of course, we have been chasing the player but it all depends on what these guys have settled on," said CAPS United vice-president Nhamo Tuitisani.

However, Jesi's manager George Deda, came close to confirming the deal.

"Everybody knows that Jesi's contract with Hilal was terminated and he has been a free agent since April. He was being courted by some foreign clubs but he missed the last transfer window," said Deda.

"But a player of his calibre should be training, and playing continuously, to keep his fitness levels high.

"It's true there have been inquiries from local clubs and CAPS United have appeared serious suitors. "We agreed with Jesi that he should join a local club so that he gets regular game time. We also don't want to disadvantage him because he would probably need to fight for a place in the Warriors team for the AFCON tournament.

"Remember, he has been a fringe player, in the last few years, so he needs an equal opportunity as the others.

"It's unfortunate there are no games being played at the moment because of coronavirus but it looks like the Government could, at any time, decide to lift the lockdown rules."

Makepekepe have been filling in the gaps following the loss of two key players recently.

Sarupinda was the second to leave after their top marksman, during the Chibuku Super Cup, Ishmael Wadi, joined South Africa First Division side, JDR Stars, on a two-year contract.

The Green Machine have since replaced Wadi with the Zimbabwe 2019 Golden Boot winner, Clive Augusto, who also signed for two years, after returning home from a disappointing stint in South Africa.

Jesi, was supposed to be unveiled yesterday.

However, the ceremony was moved to tomorrow following a bereavement in the player's family. He signed a three-year contract with Al Hilal in September last year for a reported US$65 000 fee.

However, the contract was terminated after only seven months, despite the midfielder's fine performances.

The midfielder has previously been linked with his former club, FC Platinum, for whom he featured in the Champions League two seasons ago, on loan from Manica Diamonds.

"We sounded out the hierarchy at FC Platinum when Jesi returned from Sudan, because we wanted to give them first preference, since it was the last club he played for in Zimbabwe.

"Initially, they showed interest but later they had a change of plans and informed us the player was not in their plans for now," said Deda.