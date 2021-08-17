Zimbabwe: Loga Happy As Key Men Get Game Time

WARRIORS coach Zdravko Logarusic says he is happy most of his regular players are getting game time at their foreign clubs.

With World Cup assignments against South Africa and Ethiopia, on the horizon, the Croat says he wouldn't have yearned for anything better.

The Warriors will host Bafana Bafana at the National Sports Stadium, on September 4, before they face Ethiopia, away from home, three days later.

They then face Ghana's Black Stars in back-to-back battles in October.

Loga, who is back home in Croatia on compassionate leave, is excited to see most of his charges enjoying some minutes at their clubs.

"It's always encouraging to see our players being given minutes at their respective teams," Loga said.

"Most of our players are regular starters out there, except Tino (Kadewere), who is recovering from injury. Let's see how things go.

"Otherwise, I am happy to see them getting minutes."

Captain Knowledge Musona made his Saudi Premiership debut for Al Tai in a 0-1 defeat at home to Al-Hilal while Khama Billiat and Knox Mutizwa were both on target in the MTN 8 Cup, in South Africa.

Left-back Onismor Bhasera, who is on the books of SuperSport United, also featured in the same tournament.

Striker Terrence Dzvukamanja was also given some minutes in Orlando Pirates' 1-2 defeat, at the hands of Moroka Swallows, in the MT8 Cup. Bournemouth defender Jordan Zemura made it two out of two, in the English Championship, after he was given the nod to start in the 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest. Kadewere and Marshal Munetsi came in as substitutes for their France Ligue 1 sides, Lyon and Stade Reims.

Aston Villa midfielder, Marvellous Nakamba, and the trio of Tendayi Darikwa, Admiral Muskwe and Brendan Galloway have all been playing for their lower league teams in England.

Loga is expected to announce his squad for the September World Cup qualifiers in the coming days. The Warriors enter into the 2021 AFCON draw in Cameroon today and Loga said he doesn't care who they are paired against.

"I really don't care on who is in our group. We know what we have to do, we know what our mission is."