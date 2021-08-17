Zimbabwe: The All-Star Us$335m Afcon Obstacle

Robson Sharuko — Senior Sports Editor

IT'S an All-Star AFCON finals obstacle, whichever way one looks at it, with the value of just the cream of the formidable opposition, likely to be about US$335 million.

This is what the Warriors are bracing to face, when the draw for the 2021 Nations Cup finals, is held in Yaounde, Cameroon, today.

Of course, they can only be drawn to face some of these superstars, and not all of them, in the group stages of the tournament.

But, what is guaranteed is that two of their first round opponents, will likely bring any of these stars, as the Warriors bid to make it, into the knock-out phase of the tourney, for the first time.

It could be another group stage reunion, with Liverpool star, Sadio Mane, as was the case at the 2017 Nations Cup finals, in Gabon.

Mane opened the scoring, for the Lions of Teranga, in a 2-0 victory for the West Africans, tapping home from close range, after just nine minutes.

Then, Henri Saivet fired home a free-kick, four minutes later, to double the Senegalese lead.

The Liverpool forward then saw another attempt cleared off the line, by Costa Nhamoinesu, but the victory was enough for them to secure a place, in the quarter-finals.

If they avoid Mane, and company, in their group, the Warriors could also face a familiar foe, from the opponents they battled, at the 2017 AFCON finals.

Manchester City star, Riyad Mahrez, proved the saviour for the Desert Warriors, on that day, as the North Africans left it late, to force a 2-2 draw, against the impressive Warriors.

Mahrez was then playing for Leicester City.

His fine curling effort powered Algeria into the lead, coming in off the post, but the Warriors refused to let that overwhelm them.

They rallied back to draw level, when Kuda Mahachi's low shot found the target before Nyasha Mushekwi converted a penalty, to give the Warriors the lead.

And, they appeared on course for one of the results, of the tournament, until eight minutes from time.

Once again, it was Mahrez who scored for the Desert Foxes, although many felt goalkeeper Tatenda Mkuruva should have saved his speculative shot from distance.

"Zimbabwe, making their first appearance at the finals since 2006, will perhaps count themselves a little unlucky after playing some excellent football," the BBC Sport observed, in their match report.

"Khama Billiat was superb for the Warriors and was only denied a spectacular 30-yard goal by an outstanding fingertip save from Algeria goalkeeper Rais Mbholi, who diverted the ball on to the post.

"Mbholi thwarted Billiat on more than one occasion and also produced a brilliant save with his leg to keep out Cuthbert Malajila's shot when the score was 2-1 to Zimbabwe.

"Mahrez proved their saviour, even if it will not go down as the cleanest strike he has ever hit.

"The Warriors will take heart from their performance. They lost a key player in Knowledge Musona through injury, after only 12 minutes, and recovered from 1-0 down to cause Algeria a mighty scare.

"Mamelodi Sundowns' star man Billiat was on top form and will cause any defence problems." Interestingly, the Warriors have a good record, against the Desert Foxes, at the AFCON finals, having secured their first win, at the tournament, against the Algerians, in Tunisia, in 2004. The two teams met, in the qualifying stages, for the 2021 AFCON finals, with the Warriors losing 1-3, in Algeria, before fighting back, in Harare, to earn a deserved 2-2 draw.

After the 2-2 draw, in Gabon, the expectation was that the Warriors campaign would only get better.

However, they imploded, in a horror first half, against Tunisia, as they crashed to a 2-4 defeat.

They were already 0-4 down, at the interval, with Naim Sliti pushing his team, into the lead, in the ninth minute.

Youssef Msakni doubled the lead, in the 22nd minute, Yassine Khenissi made it three before Wahbi Khazi scored the fourth.

Khazi is another player the Warriors could once again face in Cameroon should they be drawn against the Tunisians.

There is a possibility the Warriors could take on another powerful North African opponent, Morocco, and that means a possible confrontation with Chelsea forward Hakim Ziyech.

But, should they avoid the North Africans, coach Zdravko Logarusic and his men will have to contend with the hosts, the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon. That means a possible battle against Bayern Munich's Eric Choupo-Moting.

Or, the Super Eagles of Nigeria, likely to be led by Leicester City forward, Kelechi Iheanacho. The other member of their group could be the Pharaohs of Egypt, the team they played in the first match, of the 2019 AFCON finals. That would mean another reunion with Mohamed Salah, the Liverpool superstar, who was kept under close watch by Divine Lunga, in that Cairo battle.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Soccer Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Or Marvelous Nakamba coming up against his Aston Villa teammate Trezeguet, who was the star of that match, and scored the goal which handed his country a good start.

It could be against Crystal Palace's Jordan Ayew, and his Black Stars of Ghana, the opponents the Warriors are set to meet in back-to-back 2022 World Cup qualifiers, in October this year. Or Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita's Guinea, a country which the Warriors have battled regularly.

It could be the Ivorians, led by AC Milan's Franck Kessie, who was the outstanding player for the Italian giants, last season.

Maybe, it could be the Malians, who have Southampton's Moussa Djenepro, in their fold.

Or Nakamba will once again come face-to-face, with another Villa teammate, the outstanding Bertrand Traore, who is the key figure, for Burkina Faso.

Of course, the Warriors can only face just two of these teams but, clearly, whoever they are drawn against, will have a number of aces, up their sleeves.