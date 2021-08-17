Zimbabwe: Justice Maxwell to Be Sworn in Today

Another Labour Court judge Mrs Fatima Chakapamambo Maxwell is today expected to take a judicial oath of office following her appointment to the High Court bench by President Mnangagwa last week.

Justice Maxwell will take the oath of office before Chief Justice Luke Malaba at the Constitutional Court.

She becomes the third judge from the Labour Court to be elevated to the High Court after Justices Gladys Mhuri and Emilia Muchawa last month.

The judiciary is gender sensitive; hence more women are being appointed to the bench.

Justice Maxwell will boost manpower to cope with the increased volume of work.

She was appointed to the High Court in terms of the provisions of the Constitution, which provides for President Mnangagwa to make such appointments after consultation with the Judicial Service Commission.

Before her appointment to the Labour Court in July 2013, Justice Maxwell was the director -- civil division in the Attorney General's Office.