Zimbabwe: Pastor Arrested Over Unvaccinated Congregants

17 August 2021
The Herald (Harare)

A Christ Embassy Ministries pastor was arrested in Glen View 3, Harare, on Sunday after police found a gathering of 50 unvaccinated members congregating in violation of Covid-19 regulations.

The pastor was fined $2 000 while some of the church members are still assisting police with investigations, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said yesterday.

Last Wednesday, Cabinet said churches could resume services but only for fully vaccinated congregants, who have had both doses of Covid-19 vaccine, and even then those attending must be masked, observe social distancing and sanitise on entry.

No limit was placed on the number attending a particular service, but the social distance requirements mean that the church leaders will have to limit numbers so that the need is met.

Police stressed they were continuing to enforce all Covid-19 regulations and would include the church services in their checks and monitoring.

