Zimbabwe: President's Impending UK Visit Riles Detractors

President Mnangagwa's impending visit to the United Kingdom, the first by a Zimbabwean President in more than two decades, has riled detractors, who see the Second Republic entering a fruitful new phase in the two countries' diplomatic relations.

In a terse message dismissing a parody social media account in his name, Ambassador Chris Mutsvangwa said G40 elements, peeved by progress being made by the Second Republic through its resoundingly successful engagement and the re-engagement have now taken to phantom Twitter accounts in what can only be described as acts of cowardice and desperation.

Ambassador Mutsvangwa said all fingers were pointing to Jonathan Moyo.

"Jonathan Moyo is bereft of both attention and readership on his social media account. Addicted to limelight, he then clones my name and imposits. It is a despicable act of cowardice and irrelevance for a G40 pundit whose lifelong desire for apex power in Zimbabwe fell to a thundering thud in November 2017, Operation Restore Legacy.

"Now EDM, their nemesis will likely fly to London soon. The three decade jinx in diplomatic relations between Harare and London is set to break so as to usher a new epoch of bonhomie.

"Wither Jonathan Moyo in this hour when the Taliban is back in Kabul. Fawning acolytes of misguided imperial perfidy are leaking the wounds of unrewarding treachery against own people and home country. Lonely and hopeless exile has exacted its painful price," said Ambassador Mutsvangwa.

Ambassador Mutsvangwa has been a victim of falsehoods from a parody account in his name, despite not having an account on Twitter.

At one point the phantom accounts in his name called for dialogue between the revolutionary party Zanu PF and the MDC Alliance, something that he never said.

While last year messages were sent on a fake Twitter account purported to be his, which he denied saying he suspected Moyo to be behind it.

Ambassador Mutsvangwa's name has been registered on no less than five accounts while other leaders of the ruling party have also had fake accounts created in their names.

Under Twitter's Impersonation Rules a person that pose as another person, brand, or organisation in a confusing or deceptive manner may be permanently suspended, but fake account holders usually get away with their crimes by opening multiple accounts.