Zimbabwe: Zim Opposition Parties Hail Zambia Election

OPPOSITION parties in Bulawayo have hailed the Zambian people for successfully holding democratic elections which were resoundingly won by opposition leader, Hakainde Hichilema.

Hichilema was declared the winner of the weekend polls after trouncing incumbent president Edgar Lungu.

According to the country's election commission, Hichilema garnered 2, 810,777 votes against Lungu's 1,814,201 votes out of 7 million registered voters.

Commenting on Hichilema's historic elections Zapu urged other African countries particularly Zimbabwe to emulate the Zambian people for their democratic maturity during and after the elections.

"We congratulate the people of Zambia on a successful democratic process. We also congratulate the president-elect HH (Hakainde Hichilema) and sincerely hope he will bring fresh breath into leadership for Africa, especially with the disappointment the continent has experienced with the similar instances elsewhere," he said.

"It is high time Zimbabweans in particular and Africa, in general, imitated the great people of Zambia," said Zapu spokesperson, Iphithule Maphosa in an interview with NewZimbabwe.com.

Maphosa also praised the Zambians for prioritising their "collective interests ahead of any political party or individual leader".

"When their interests such as the economy, transparency, civil and human rights were under constant threat from PF and its leader, it was easy for the nation to correct and safeguard without any attachment and blind loyalty to the party in question," remarked Maphosa.

Mthwakazi Republic Party (MRP) commended the Zambian security forces for being professional and non-partisan.

"Unity of purpose has proven in the Zambian elections. It is clear that problems affecting Zambians have brought the nation together. Unlike Zimbabwe, we did not see the military meddling with the local politics," said Mqondisi Moyo, the MRP president.

"Again their electoral system is not controlled by the ruling government. And this also proved that SADC and AU become toothless if the masses speak with one voice. The two regional organs have in the past proven that they are there to protect the sitting governments who resist change," he said.

Bulawayo MDC Alliance provincial spokesperson Swithern Chirowodza said the Zambian elections have inspired a lot of Zimbabweans that change can easily happen where people are united.

"No amount of rigging and violence can stop people from exercising their democratic rights. The Zambians have proved that the ballot is mightier than the gun and violence. We wish the Zambian people and the new leader all the best as they try to rebuild their great country," he said.