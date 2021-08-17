Egypt: Presentation Co. Organizes Karate World Championship Next September in Egypt

17 August 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Presentation Company, headed by Montaser Al-Nabawy, has won the honor of organizing World Karate Championship, which will be hosted by Egypt next September, from 3 to 5 September of this year.

The Egyptian Karate Federation has received approval for Egypt to host the World Championship from 3 to 5 September.

Officials of the Egyptian Karate Federation, headed by Mohamed El-Dahrawi, Ahmed Abu Eisha, member of the board of directors, and Ahmed Abdullah,the director of the Qalyubia region and the tournament coordinator, had meetings with the officials of Presentation Company, during which it was agreed to assign the tournament to the company and prepare to receive delegations and all the details of the tournament to produce it in an honorable manner, similar to the major tournaments that Egypt hosted recently in various games.

Presentation Company, one of the subsidiaries of the United Advertising Services Company headed by Mr. Hassan Abdullah, succeeded in organizing and participating in many major sports forums inside Egypt over the past years.

Events which included the African Nations under 23, organizing the opening and closing ceremonies and receiving wide praise, specifically by the officials of the Federation The African club at the time, as well as the organization of the Egyptian Super, the World Handball Cup, the World Modern Pentathlon Championship, and many major tournaments inside Egypt and received wide successes and praises.

