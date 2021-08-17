Egypt: President Sisi Directs Government to Cooperate With International Oncology Centers

President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi directed the government to expand the scale of implementing the Women's Health initiative through strengthening cooperation with international centers specialized in oncology, said the Presidency Spokesperson Bassam Radi in a statement.

His directives came at a meeting with Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouli and Minister of Health Hala Zayed, raise Egyptian medical expertise in detection, diagnosis and treatment protocols for various tumors.

The meeting was attended by Advisor to the President of the Republic for Health and Prevention Affairs Mohamed Awad Taj El-Din, Assistant Minister of Health for Initiatives and Public Health Affairs Mohamed Hassani, and Women's Health Project Manager Ahmed Morsi.

Early August, the Egyptian Ministry of Health reiterated its calls on women to seek early detection tests of breast cancer, saying that 60 percent of breast cancer cases that were detected early do not need chemotherapy.

The ministry added that the treatment is free of charge, and follows the latest international protocols as part of the presidential initiative to support women's health.

Early detection units work from Saturday through Thursday, from 9 am to 3 pm. Citizens can reach the nearest health unit by searching the 100 Million Healthy Lives website.

The 100 Million Healthy Lives campaign screens Egyptians for breast cancer, Hepatitis C and chronic diseases.

Egypt's initiative was launched in October 2018 under the auspices of President Abdel Fatah al-Sisi and ended in April 2019 after screening more than 45 million citizens. The Ministry of Health and Population vowed to completely eliminate the disease from Egypt in 2022.

Egypt Today