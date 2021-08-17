Egypt: Government Focuses On Education in Its Plans - Hala El Saeed

17 August 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of Planning and Economic Development Hala el Saeed asserted the government in its development plans is focusing on highlighting the role of education in building good societies and supporting their economic capabilities.

She said her ministry is prioritizing education in allocating financial resources and carrying out programs and projects.

Saeed's remarks came on Monday16/8/2021 as a delegation representing the ministry paid a field visit to the universities of Alexandria and Mersa Matrouh to follow up the implementation of projects there, listed on the investment plan of the current Fiscal Year 2021/2022.

The minister said education is the main prelude to the development of human resources and communities to keep apace with changes of the age, transformation into knowledge economy and promotion of international competitiveness on all walks of life.

Speaking about the economic importance of education, she said the development plans are paying due attention to building the Egyptian personality by offering quality education nationwide.

