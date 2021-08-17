Egypt: Cairo University Keeps Its Place Among Top 500 Global Universities in Chinese Ranking

17 August 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

President of Cairo University Mohamed Othman el khosht said the university has maintained its place among the top 500 global universities in the world in the 2021 Chinese Shanghai ranking.

Cairo University tops all Egyptian universities and was placed among the best five regional universities, added Khosht in a statement on Monday 16/8/2021.

That is a big success made by the university which adopted several plans to help it to retain its place among the top universities globally and in all international rankings, he said.

The university gained considerable prestige globally thanks to the implementation of a number of measures and decisions that aim at developing scientific research, said Khosht.

The introduced measures have mainly contributed not only to upgrading its centers internationally in all famous global rankings, but also to winning 22% of the state's awards to university professors in all sectors, he went on to say.

The university will go ahead with carrying out its action plans globally to become a smart university of the fourth generation in order to keep apace with top universities in the world, according to him.

Egypt Today

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X