Egypt: Feki - Ba Int'l Book Fair Plays Important Role in Enriching Cultural Life

book review

Director of the Bibliotheca Alexandrina (BA) Moustafa el Feki confirmed the importance of the Bibliotheca Alexandrina International Book Fair, praising its great role in enriching cultural life.

The Fair is one of the library's windows to the cultural community, added Feki in remarks at the opening ceremony of the event on Monday 16/8/2021 with Alexandria Governor Mohamed el Sherif attending.

The BA has been maintaining its crucial role and holding activities in a span of one year and a half during the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic, he went on to say.

Feki noted the Fair will continue until August 30, asserting it is an event that continued over past years and will eternalize years to come.

In turn, Sherif underscored the importance of the Fair, thanking the BA for organizing many important activities.

The Fair realizes a life-long dream of Alexandrian intellectuals. This dream came true right after the inauguration of the BA in 2002 by setting out an international book fair: the Bibliotheca Alexandrina International Book Fair.

The Fair has vigorously succeeded in drawing attention to the city of Alexandria and its intellectual figures, he said. It has also created a vibrant cultural stir which increases year by year with the growing number of participants, whether publishing houses from all over the world or national celebrities who are keen on being part of the Book Fair's cultural program, he added.

A section selling old and used books (Sour el-Azbakeya) has been added as part of the Fair to cater to young people's need to find books that are relatively inexpensive.

This section has witnessed great success as it receives a large number of visitors, both young and old, seeking rare and out of print books.

The Fair invites one country every year as a guest of honor, highlighting its culture, heritage, and its key intellectuals and thinkers.

MENA