Egypt: Tayyeb - Al-Azhar Supports Principles of Moderation, Citizenship

Al-Azhar Grand Imam Ahmed el Tayyeb said on Monday16/8/2021 during his meeting with Burundi's Ambassador in Cairo Sheikh Rashid Malachi Nyiragira, Al-Azhar supports international efforts for spreading the principles of moderation and citizenship and debunking misconceptions about Islam.

Tayyeb noted Al-Azhar receives 48 students from Burundi and has great flexibility in allocating scholarships according to countries' needs.

Meanwhile, Nyiragira described his first meeting with the grand imam as a historic moment due to his good reputation, saying his country seeks to establish a center of Al-Azhar to teach the Arabic language and qualify students to join Al-Azhar University.

Burundi is interested in benefiting from Al-Azhar's training program to achieve intellectual stability, the ambassador added.

