Egypt: Tayyeb - Al-Azhar Supports Principles of Moderation, Citizenship

17 August 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Al-Azhar Grand Imam Ahmed el Tayyeb said on Monday16/8/2021 during his meeting with Burundi's Ambassador in Cairo Sheikh Rashid Malachi Nyiragira, Al-Azhar supports international efforts for spreading the principles of moderation and citizenship and debunking misconceptions about Islam.

Tayyeb noted Al-Azhar receives 48 students from Burundi and has great flexibility in allocating scholarships according to countries' needs.

Meanwhile, Nyiragira described his first meeting with the grand imam as a historic moment due to his good reputation, saying his country seeks to establish a center of Al-Azhar to teach the Arabic language and qualify students to join Al-Azhar University.

Burundi is interested in benefiting from Al-Azhar's training program to achieve intellectual stability, the ambassador added.

MENA

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X