Egypt: Rafah Crossing Remains Open to Receive Humanitarian Cases, Deliver Aid

Egyptian authorities on Monday 16/8/2021 continued opening the Rafah border crossing to allow stranded Palestinians and humanitarian cases on both sides to cross the border terminal.

According to official sources, Rafah, the only crossing point between Egypt and Palestine's Gaza Strip, remains open Monday on both sides to allow entry of relief materials into the Gaza Strip for the reconstruction of the impoverished Palestinian enclave after the widespread destruction it witnessed due to an Israeli onslaught in May.

Medical and administrative teams are stationed for facilitating the passage of humanitarian cases including the injured and their escorts to hospitals for treatment, said sources at the crossing.

Egypt has exceptionally opened the crossing since May 16 to enable people stranded on both sides to cross and to deliver aid to Gaza residents.

MENA