Namibia: NTA Tennis League Promises Exciting Finals

The 2021 NTA Tennis League finals this weekend promise to be an exciting climax, following months of excellent tennis played in Windhoek.

The league consists of two categories: a first league, in which the top senior and junior players compete, and a second or social league for the more recreational-oriented.

All finals will be played on Saturday at the Central Tennis Club.

Sport Klub Windhoek (SKW) are the reigning champions in both the men's and women's leagues.

Both sides stand a good chance of defending their titles.

There have been some thrilling encounters between CTC, SKW and Nampol in the men's first league, during which some of Namibia's Davis Cup players, top juniors and experienced senior players battled it out on the court.

The final will be played between Nampol, who booked their place in the final by heading the log at the end of the league phase, and either CTC or SKW, who are currently in a semi-final battle.

The outstanding matches will feature singles matches between Deon van Dyk (SKW) and Nguvi Hinda (CTC), as well as Daniel Jauss (SKW) and Dantago Gawanab (CTC), and then a doubles match, featuring the same players.

CTC lead the tie after Mickey Alemu and Risto Shikongo won both their singles matches, as well as the doubles match against George Dzinoreva and Henrico du Plessis of SKW.

The competition in the men's second league, albeit more social, has also been fierce with some tough matches all around.

DTS managed to grab a spot in the final after beating Nampol 2 with a convincing score of 4-1. Elias Shikongo and Ruben Nel of DTS each won their singles matches, while the team won two of the three doubles encounters.

Their finals opponents are CTC4, one of the many CTC teams, led by Eno Akpabio.

They beat CTC3, led by Collin Nyandoro, also 4-1 in matches.

The match for the third spot is between Nampol 2 and CTC 3.

The play-offs for fifth to sixth, and seventh to eighth will be contested between PTA 1 and CTC 2, and PTA 2 and OTB Sport respectively after some entertaining play-off matches this past weekend.

The women's league has fewer teams and players overall, but a great injection of junior players has helped keep the matches interesting.

SKW, with top junior Lisa Yssel and the veteran Amanda van Dyk, take on CTC, featuring among others Taimi Naushiku and Meghan Lombardt in the final.

CTC lost against SKW in the pool match, but will have a chance at revenge this Saturday.

The match for third and fourth places will be between DTS and Nampol, which promises some spirited tennis played with great sportsmanship.