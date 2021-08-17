Zimbabwe: Pastor Arrested After Unvaccinated Members Attend Church

17 August 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Paidashe Mandivengerei

POLICE Sunday arrested a Christ Embassy cleric in Harare's Glen View 3 suburb for letting 50 of his unvaccinated congregants attend a church service.

This comes after the government last week approved the reopening of churches with only fully vaccinated churchgoers allowed to sit in the service.

In making the announcement, Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa made a stern warning informing church leaders who fail to adhere to the pronouncements would be arrested if it allowed members not vaccinated against the deadly Covid-19 virus to attend service.

In a statement, Monday the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) said a Christ Embassy pastor was arrested Sunday after he was found in breach with unvaccinated church members gathering for the service.

The police, however, did not disclose the pastor's name.

"The ZRP urges members of the public to take heed of the government's pronouncements on the opening of churches," the police said.

"On 15/08/21, police arrested a Christ Embassy Pastor in Glen View 3, Harare, after a gathering involving 50 unvaccinated congregants," reads part of the statement.

When churches reopened Sunday, most remained shut across the country despite the government lifting the ban on church gatherings.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X