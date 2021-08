The Cabinet meeting scheduled for today has been rescheduled to a date to be announced.

President Mnangagwa and other members of Cabinet are in Malawi for the SADC summit.

In a statement last night, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Dr Misheck Sibanda, confirmed the development.

"Members are advised that the next Cabinet meeting pencilled for Tuesday, 17 August, 2021 has been rescheduled.

"Members will be advised of the date of the next meeting in due course," he said.