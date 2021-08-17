Zimbabwe: Stolen Phone Gives Away Armed Robbery Suspects

TWO suspected armed robbers appeared at the Harare Magistrates' Courts on allegations of robbing a family they suspected of having US$16 000 in their house of a car and other household goods all valued at US$14 000.

Tichaona Dera (38) and Benard Simbarashe Kurira (41) were not asked to plead to the charges when they appeared before magistrate Mr Dennis Mangosi charged with armed robbery.

Dera and Kurira were remanded in custody to August 30 and advised to approach the High Court for bail application.

The State alleges that on July 1 this year, Dera and Kurira teamed up with their accomplices, who are still at large, and went to Mandara where the family stayed.

It is alleged that they forced open the kitchen door and gained entry into the house where they woke up the maid.

The court heard that they forced the maid to direct them to her employer's bedroom.

Dera, Kurira and their accomplices allegedly manhandled the couple and started assaulting them demanding money. It is said that they took a handbag which had US$560 and other valuables.

The court heard that the suspected robbers attacked the complainant's wife with iron bars demanding that she give them US$16 000, which they suspected to have been in the house.

After realising that there was no money in the house, the robbers ransacked the house and stole various items including clothes, cellphones which they then loaded into the couple's Honda Fit and drove off.

The court heard that the two went on to sell one of the phones to Brighton Masamvi, who was later found using it by the police.

Upon being interviewed, Masamvi indicated that he had bought it from Dera and Kurira, who were later arrested in connection with the Mandara robbery.

The stolen Honda Fit was found parked in Sunningdale 2, Harare.