Zimbabwe: Zim Athletes Confident

ATHLETICS coach, Zibusiso Nyoni, says despite the challenges they face in their preparations for the World Athletics Under-20 Championships, his athletes are pumped up to try and secure podium finishes.

The competition had been scheduled to start today but is now expected to start tomorrow at the Moi International Sports Centre (Kasarani Stadium).

Zimbabwe are fielding two athletes --Clinton Muunga and Samukeliso Ndebele.

Muunga qualified for men's 100m and 200m while Ndebele will take part in the women's 200m.

Nyoni is in charge of the two athletes who are set to compete with some of the best junior athletes from across the globe.

The meet is running until Sunday.

They arrived in Kenya yesterday morning and all tested negative for Covid-19 when they took the tests.

"They are okay and look sharp, we are looking forward to a few training sessions, especially for Samukeliso, who will run on a later date, on the 20th.

"We will be able to put in some sessions than for Clinton.

"They are well prepared, according to my assessment," said Nyoni.

Muunga will be the first, to compete, tomorrow when he races in the 100m heats.

He will be hoping to pull through to the semi-finals, scheduled for the same day, in the afternoon session.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Athletics Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The final is on Thursday.

The 200m events for both men and women are scheduled for Friday.

Muunga and Ndebele were mainly working with their coaches, at their respective bases, since they could not meet, due to the suspension of sport, in the country.

Prior to their departure, Nyoni said the Covid-19 pandemic had dealt them a huge blow since the athletes did not have any competition, after they sealed their qualification.

They could not travel outside the country, due to the lockdown, and travel restrictions.

The championships were scheduled to start this morning but were rescheduled to begin tomorrow, due to logistical challenges, arising from the Covid-19 pandemic.

"The impact of Covid-19, on teams travelling and logistics of moving vital equipment around the world, have proven to be a challenge.

"However, the full athletics programme is able to be accommodated, across five days rather than five-and-a-half days, with minimal impact on the athletes attending from more than 100 countries," read a statement from World Athletics.