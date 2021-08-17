Zimbabwe: Devolution Funds Bear Fruit in Goromonzi

As the devolution agenda gathers momentum, Goromonzi Rural District Council has constructed two new clinics, built several classroom blocks at schools that had shortages of learning space and drilled 16 boreholes, in a move expected to transform the lives of people.

The massive infrastructure is in line with the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1), the national five-year economic management master plan running up to 2025. Under NDS1, the Government is focusing on building, expanding and restoring key enabler infrastructure such as roads and energy.

Infrastructure development is expected to play a key role in delivering Vision 2030 of an empowered upper middle income society.

Goromonzi RDC, like most councils across the country, has been investing heavily in infrastructure development, using devolution funds.

It has channelled $28 million towards provision of decent education, health, roads and clean water infrastructure.

Goromonzi RDC chief executive officer Mr Trust Madhovi said they have made tremendous progress in terms of improving service delivery through devolution funds.

"We have managed to built new schools in newly resettlement areas. At Belmont Primary School we completed two blocks, at Harveysdales Primary School we also completed two blocks," said Mr Madhovi.

"We also added classroom blocks to old schools such as Inyaguni Primary School, Urmritsa Primary School, Nyambanje Primary School and an Advanced Level classroom at Tsatse High School. These schools are walkable distances for the school children. We want to improve the level of education as we are adding these classrooms to complement what we have already."

Mr Madhovi said council has also built two new clinics, Pote Clinic and Rochester Clinic.

At Pote, one wing has been completed while at Rochester, another wing has completed. Rusike Clinic, which was already existed, had a mothers' waiting shelter constructed.

Provision of health services close to where people live is at the heart of President Mnangagwa's administration, which wants to ensure inclusive development. In terms of clean water provision, Mr Madhovi said they have done commendable work so far.

"With the aid of devolution funds, we have managed to drill 16 boreholes across the district, that is Goromonzi South, Goromonzi North and Goromonzi West and our residents now have access to clean water," he said.

The NDS1 was launched on January 1 and runs under the theme: "Towards a prosperous and empowered upper middle income society by 2030."

Through Vision 2030, Zimbabwe seeks to create a prosperous and empowered upper middle income society with an average per capita income of US$3 207 by 2030.

Key Vision 2030 goals include the creation of a prosperous and empowered upper middle class income society by 2030, high quality life for all citizens with less income disparities, employment rate of 80 percent, reduction of the poverty rate to under 25 percent of population and increasing the number of households accessing electricity from 52,2 percent (2017) to over 72 percent (2030). Other goals include universal access to clean sources of water to 81 percent of the population, increasing average life expectancy from 60 years (2018) to 65 years (2030), a stable macroeconomic environment sustained by high productivity levels, fiscal stability characterised by budget surpluses and reducing Government debt to within statutory limits.

The road map towards Vision 2030 was realised through the Transitional Stabilisation Plan (TSP) that ran from October 2018 to December 31, 2020.