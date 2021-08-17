Zimbabwe: Shoot-Out Leaves Carjacker Hospitalised

Conrad Mupesa — Mashonaland West Bureau

TWO suspected carjackers were apprehended in a shoot-out with police detectives in Chinhoyi on Thursday after the gang was intercepted using the stolen vehicle's tracking system.

Elvis Muzeziwa (24) of N15 Chegutu was last Friday remanded in custody to September 2 by Chinhoyi magistrate Mr Tapiwa Banda at Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital where the injured Muzeziwa is recuperating.

Prosecuting, Ms Odra Chitoro said on 11 August and at Total Service Station in Kadoma, Muzeziwa with accomplices Jephry Mahlatini and Zivanayi Mafuro approached Mr Nobert Sibanda pretending to hire his vehicle.

While on the way, one of the trio produced an Okapi knife before threatening to stab Sibanda who then surrendered his Honda Fit registration AFL 7659. The armed robbers tied Sibanda's hands using safety belts and later dumped him in Patchway area.

On 12 August, at around 4.15am, CID Chinhoyi was told a stolen silver Honda Fit vehicle with carjackers on-board was heading towards Chinhoyi. The car was linked to a vehicle mobile tracking system.

A police reaction team armed with an FN rifle and a pistol intercepted the approaching vehicle near VID Chinhoyi along the Chinhoyi-Chegutu highway. When signalled to stop by police the driver sped off instead.

The police officers' car managed to block the stolen vehicle in a high speed chase and the armed suspects quickly disembarked armed with weapons charging towards the police.

One of the armed police officers fired two warning shots from the FN rifle, but the three daring robbers kept advancing, forcing another detective armed with a pistol to take aim at the criminals.

The three ran away before the police officers managed to apprehend Muzeziwa and Mahlatini, while Mafuro escaped and is still on the run.

Muzeziwa sustained a fractured upper arm while the stolen vehicle is being held at CID Chinhoyi as an exhibit.