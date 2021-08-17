Zimbabwe: Makombe, SA Gospel Icon Collaborate

Still buoyant after scooping her maiden gong at the 2020 Maranatha Awards, Eleana Makombe is set to capitalise on the momentum as she collaborates with South African gospel music icon, Bishop Benjamin Dube.

Makombe recently released visuals announcing that a new track featuring the seasoned gospel musician titled "Zita RaJesu" will soon be released.

The Herald Arts caught up with the singer from her UK base and she revealed more about the collaboration.

"I decided to collaborate with Bishop Benjamin Dube because he is a worshipper in and out," she said.

"He is anointed and God has entrusted him in this ministry. I have followed his ministry religiously and am greatly inspired by the art and skill of music and excellence of his work."

Makombe hopes the song will have an impact on people's lives.

"I pray this song will touch people's lives in such a way that they will be strengthened in their faith to believe in the power of the name of Jesus. I am forever grateful to Bishop Benjamin Dube for accepting my invitation to grace my project.

Makombe has decided to change producers this time around, as usually she works with renowned producer, McDonald Chidavaenzi, but on this occasion she has taken up the services of Mark Madzinga.

She said; "After Bishop Dube agreed to do the song, we explored options on how best to record this collaboration in light of the current travel restrictions in place due to Covid-19.

"Following a lot of consultation and consideration, the best possible outcome was to work with a production team that was in South Africa and my producer Mark Madzinga had a South African-based team to work with which made it all easier for him to complete the production."

Makombe said the plan to have a live DVD recording is still on the cards.

"As highlighted before, we are still planning a live recording which is going to feature my songs 'Munenyasha Jehovah', 'Makanaka', this new single 'Zita RaJesu' and a few other songs that are yet to be released," she said.

"So, yes, exciting times lie ahead and we pray that God's grace will abound."