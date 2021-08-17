South Africa: Two Suspects Nabbed for PPE Fraud

16 August 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Two suspects have appeared before the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Palm Ridge this morning on charges of Contravention of the Public Finance Management Act, fraud and theft.

The suspects -- Michael Sass, the Chief Financial Officer at the National Health Laboratories Services (NHLS) and Felicia Sekete, a Director at Feliham (a private company in Diepkloof) -- were arrested by the Hawks Serious Corruption Investigation unit this weekend on charges relating to the multimillion Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) tender at the NHLS.

They were each granted R20 000 bail.

The pair's case has since been postponed to 5 October 2021 for further investigation.

