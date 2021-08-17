South Africa: Vaccine Hesitancy? No, Government Failure

16 August 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Bridget Farham

There will be more waves of this virus. Without massively increasing the number of people vaccinated, there will be more hospitalisations and deaths. We need to vaccinate as many vulnerable people as possible now. The lack of uptake in vaccine centres is not due to the expostulations of a handful of radical anti-vaxxers. It is due to a systematic lack of engagement by a government that has lost track of the needs of our population. We need to fix things, fast.

Dr Bridget Farham is the editor of the South African Medical Journal (SAMJ) and Consultant to the Director's Office, Universal Health Care/Communicable and Non-communicable Diseases Cluster, WHO, African Region. She was a population biologist in a previous life (before studying medicine), hence the interest in viral ecology. This article was also published in the SAMJ today.

The media, both social and otherwise, have been full of the irresponsible rantings of a well-known health professional against the Covid-19 vaccination in the past couple of days. And rightly so. But I believe the reasons for the reduction in vaccine uptake in the past weeks have little to do with hard anti-vax sentiment and far more to do with lack of information...

