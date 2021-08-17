South Africa: Massmart Reports Sluggish Results, Dragged Down By Underperformance of Game Stores

16 August 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Mfuneko Toyana

Game, the company's flagship store with more than 150 outlets, has been a drag on the group's profitability, as it struggled to beat more product-specific consumer stores and the rising popularity of online shopping.

Retail giant Massmart, which owns Makro, Game and hardware chain Builders Warehouse, continued its sluggish performance in the first half of 2021.

The wholesaler controlled by US behemoth Walmart delivered a decent enough trading report for the half year to June 30, a 4.4% increase in total sales to R41.3-billion, but that was in comparison with the Covid-19 trading in 2020, when the strictest lockdown was in place and consumers were mostly confined to their homes.

Compared with 2019, however, it struggled to attract customers and push sales, with the H1 2021 figure representing a 5.7% slump when measured against the same period in 2019.

That detail dragged its share price down by more than 10% as investors saw through the "base effects" behind the sales increase. The poor performance, and the added impact after about 50 Massmart stores were hit by violence and looting in July, raised the familiar question of whether Walmart would look to cut its losses after buying a controlling stake in...

