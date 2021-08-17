Nigeria: 1,178 Lives Lost As Cholera Spreads to 23 States

The cholera outbreak has killed 1,178 persons and spread to 23 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), since the beginning of the year, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has said.

The centre in a situation report issued on Monday night said a total of 37,819 suspected cases have also been recorded so far.

"As at 8th August 2021, a total of 37,819 suspected cases including 1,178 deaths (CFR 3.1%) have been reported from 23 states and FCT since the beginning of 2021," the organisation said.

The states are: Benue, Delta, Zamfara, Gombe, Bayelsa, Kogi, Sokoto, Bauchi, Kano, Kaduna, Plateau, Kebbi, Cross River, Niger, Nasarawa, Jigawa, Yobe, Kwara, Enugu, Adamawa, Katsina, Borno, Taraba and FCT.

The centre however said there has been a decrease in the number of new cases in the last two weeks. It said Bauchi , Niger , Zamfara and Katsina account for 78.1% of 1,956 cases reported in the last two weeks.

The national multi-sectorial EOC activated at level 02 continues to coordinate the national response, NCDC said.