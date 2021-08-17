Namibia: City Lights Up Over 3,000 Homes

The City of Windhoek has approved a review of their five-year electrification plan, which was implemented in 2017 and reviewed in 2019 and 2020.

During an ordinary council meeting held on Friday, they were informed that phases 1, 2 and 3 of the initiative were successfully implemented, resulting in a total of 3 200 households being electrified in the Moses Garoeb, Tobias Hainyeko, Samora Machel and Khomasdal constituencies.

The approved review aims to incorporate lessons learned during the implementation of the previous phases, which include challenges associated with the electrification of land which is already occupied because of the mismatch between township layouts and the actual situation on the ground.

Other challenges include the congestion of people in some informal settlements.

"If the budget allocation is not utilised due to challenges and difficulties on the ground, it is reduced during the city's budget review period in September-October; a mismatch between the city and national government's financial years," the council noted.

The 2021/2022 electrification project plans to provide electricity to 1 500 individual connections and 11 markets in the Moses Garoeb, Tobias Hainyeko, Samora Machel and Khomasdal constituencies.

A financial model prepared as part of the collaboration agreement between the municipal council and the USAID Southern Africa Energy Programme (SAEP) shows the city will require over N$700 million over eight years to complete the electrification of Windhoek's informal settlement areas.

"This means that the City of Windhoek needs N$100 million annually over the next eight years. In light of this, the city's strategic executives for electricity and finance were granted approval to approach financial institutions on behalf of the City of Windhoek for the financing of the electrification in Windhoek's informal settlements," reads a statement released by the city.

Meanwhile, the council has approved the application by the National Emergency Care Centre (NECC) to lease the Rhino Garment main warehouse for the establishment of an emergency care centre.

The application, dated 5 July 2021, indicated that the applicant will set up a Section 21 entity, and will be filling the gap between public and private healthcare facilities in the quality and cost of services.

The application was approved on condition that the Section 21 company registration documents be submitted to council within 30 days.

Another condition imposed by the council is that the applicant obtains the necessary approvals from the Ministry of Health and Social Services, and apply for a fitness certificate at the city.

"The applicant must implement an appropriate healthcare risk waste management system to ensure that all the waste generated at the facility is properly disposed of. The applicant will be responsible for running expenses, including water, electricity and security services. The applicant will not pay rent, as this will be offset as council's contribution towards the noble project", the documents show.

Another condition is that the applicant is expected to return the facility to its original state after the duration of the agreement.

The council also approved a grant of N$1.6 million from the Roads Authority and the Road Fund Administration (RFA) for the provision of new traffic lights in terms of section 30(1)(z)(i) of the Local Authorities Act, 1992 (Act 23 of 1992) (as amended).

The new traffic lights will be erected in the north-western suburbs of Windhoek. To save on costs, the majority of the work will be done in-house by the City of Windhoek.