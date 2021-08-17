South Africa: SA Medical Association Calls for United Pro-Vaccine Message After Susan Vosloo Video

16 August 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Estelle Ellis

The South African Medical Association said on Monday it would not support any medical practitioner facing charges of disinformation about Covid-19 vaccines in the aftermath of Cape Town heart surgeon Dr Susan Vosloo's anti-vaccination message that surfaced on the internet last week.

The chairperson of the South African Medical Association (Sama), Dr Angelique Coetzee, said on Monday that the organisation was dismayed at reports that some healthcare workers -- including doctors -- have discouraged patients from getting Covid-19 vaccinations based on doubts about vaccine safety and effectiveness.

The organisation issued a statement after a video surfaced in which well-known Cape Town heart surgeon Dr Susan Vosloo made a number of statements about Covid-19 vaccines.

Vosloo's claims, which were authoritatively debunked in this article by Media Monitoring Africa, are likely to land her in hot water, with many organisations calling for steps to be taken against her.

The online video surfaced last week. In the first few minutes, Vosloo makes the startling claim that "the vaccine was not brought in for Covid, but that Covid was brought in for the vaccine".

She added a number of controversial views over how deadly the coronavirus is and how the pandemic is controlled by,...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

