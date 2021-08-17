Malawi: President Arrives

Lilongwe — President Mnangagwa has arrived in Malawi for the 41st Summit of the SADC Heads of State and Government, which runs from tomorrow to Wednesday.

He was met at Kamuzu International Airport by Zimbabwe's Ambassador to Malawi, Dr Nancy Saungweme; Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Dr Frederick Shava, who was part of the advance delegation; and senior officials from the host country.

In addition to taking stock of the progress made in deepening regional integration and industrialisation, regional leaders will also assess the security situation in the region.

One of the key highlights of the meeting will be the election of a new Executive Secretary for the bloc after the expiry of Dr Stergomena Lawrence Tax's tenure.