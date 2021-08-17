Namibia: Fishing Companies Donate to the Kavango West Region

16 August 2021
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

The Kavango West Region last week received a donation of N$130,000 from the benefits of fishing companies.

The region received N$100,000 from Camoposatu Investment and N$30,000 from Camsop Investment and the donation was done through the Office of the Regional Governor.

The donation aims to bring about development in the region, by fighting the dire poverty situation facing the youth.

Camoposatu Investment is a joint venture for five fishing right holding companies in Horsemackrel, which are Tulimevava Fishing, San Fishing, Posinyanga Investment, Oshongo Fishing and Camsop Investment.

(l-r) Vilho Simuketa and Nico Kaiyamo, Representatives of the donors, Hon. Sirkka Ausika, Kavango West Regional Governor and Kavango West Regional Council Chief Regional Officer Dr. Mpasi Katewa.

Read the original article on Namibia Economist.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Namibia Economist. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibia Economist

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X