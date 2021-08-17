Namibia: Health Needs N$500m Additional Budget

THE Ministry of Health and Social Services would need an additional budget of about N$500 million to implement various programmes planned for the current financial year, including the emergency response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

At the beginning of this financial year, the ministry of health was allocated a budget of N$8,1 billion.

About 50% or N$3,9 billion of the ministry's budget went to salaries and employee benefits.

Another N$3,3 billion was for the purchase of goods and services, while N$325 million was reserved for subsidies and other transfers.

Although the health ministry's budget was the second highest after the N$13,8 billion for the ministry of basic education, the health ministry found itself constrained due to the prolonged Covid-19 emergency.

Health executive director Ben Nangombe earlier this year told The Namibian that the ministry has done "some internal adjustments, overspent in certain areas and moved funds around" to realign its budget to the emergency response against Covid-19.

This includes planning and monitoring; risk communication and community engagement; surveillance, rapid response and case management; investigation; points of entry; national laboratories; infection prevention and control; and operations and logistics, according to Nangombe.

"Based on current trends, the ministry is projecting a deficit of approximately N$500 million. It must be noted, however, that the virus is evolving all the time and consequently the ministry needs to adjust its response to the epidemiological situation. It is therefore important for the ministry to realign the resources at its disposal according to the prevailing priorities," Nangombe said in response to questions from The Namibian last month.

During the previous financial year, the ministry had reserved about N$727 million for its Covid-19 response initiative and had overspent that budget by close to N$50 million.

In terms of the national Covid-19 vaccination drive, the government is expected to spend close to N$490 million.

By July, Nangombe said about N$80 million had been spent on vaccines.

Earlier this year, Nangombe said: "Going forward, the response to Covid-19 resources was embedded in the budget of the health ministry. It is not as if there were additional resources set aside."

Nangombe further said the ministry has only set aside funds for the procurement of vaccines.

The emergency recruitment of nurses and other health officials has also stretched the ministry's already constrained budget.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

To this effect, Nangombe said they have been engaging Cabinet on all additional funding requirements, including personnel expenses.

"It was resolved that funding shortfalls will be addressed through realigning resources from within the ministry's appropriation as well as possible funding that treasury may make available at the mid-term budget review. There is a need to strengthen human resources for health, increase oxygen generating capacity, strengthen the capacity of laboratory services and isolation facilities, as well as medical equipment," he said.

During the previous financial year, the ministry recruited 3 371 staff members of whom 1 703 are permanent and 1 668 in temporary positions as part of the Covid-19 response plan.

A total of 592 community health workers from nine regions, who were jobless for a number of years, were also temporarily employed and covered until the end of next month.

Earlier this year, the ministry also announced its intentions to recruit more nurses and health care workers as part of the Covid-19 response.

Nangombe did not give the total figure of nurses recruited this year.

During a handover of medical equipment to the ministry by the German embassy, deputy executive director Petronella Masabane said the ministry does not have a budget reserved for Covid-19 expenses this year.

She said the ministry is currently working with the little they have.