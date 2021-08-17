Nigeria: Hushpuppi - Probe Panel On Kyari Submits Report to IG

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, was yesterday said to have received the report of Special Investigation Panel(SIP) set up to probe the former Head, Intelligence Response Team, Deputy Police Commissioner Abba Kyari. The panel was set up two weeks ago to probe Kyari for his alleged involvement in a $1.1 million Internet fraud linked to Instagram influencer, Abbas Ramon, also known as Hushpuppi and four others.

The four-man panel is headed by the Deputy Inspector -General of Police in charge of the Force Criminal Investigations Department, Joseph Egbunike. It was gathered that the panel submitted its findings to the IG yesterday.

Following investigations into Hushpuppi activities, the FBI alleged that Kyari detained Chibuzor at the behest of Hushpuppi for one month to enable the latter and his co-conspirators to fleece their Qatari victim of over $1m.

As a result, the IG on August 1, recommended the suspension of the Kyari to the Police Service Commission, with effect from July 31.

The IG thereafter, set up the SIP to investigate the allegations against the suspended DCP.

It was learnt that during Panel's sittings, Kyari appeared several times before it where he, however, dismissed the allegations of conniving with Hushpuppi to defraud the Qatari businessman.