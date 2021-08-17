Namibia: Russian Universities Hold Lectures in Namibia to Popularize Nuclear Education Programmes

A cycle of lectures were recently held in Windhoek and Ongwediva to popularize nuclear educational programmes as part of Russia's 'International Cooperation in Nuclear Education" project.

The topics included peaceful application of nuclear technologies and educational opportunities at Russian supporting universities of Rosatom State Corporation in nuclear and related specialities, socio-cultural characteristics of students and prospects of career development in the nuclear industry.

The event, which took place from 7 to 10 August, was supported by the Embassy of the Russian Federation, the Association of Russian and Soviet Graduates and the management of the University of Namibia.

The event saw included participation of leading supporting universities of the State Atomic Energy Corporation 'Rosatom' (National Research Nuclear University), Tomsk Polytechnic University, Moscow Power Engineering Institute) and with support of People Friendship University of Russia.

The lectures attracted a significant number of young people with about 300 high school students taking part in the event, who showed interest in Russian engineering education in general.