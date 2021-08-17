Namibia: Congolese Refugee Denied Bail On N$1,35 Million Dagga Charge

THE Congolese refugee Gilbert Kalenga (31), who stands accused of being in possession of dagga worth N$1,35 million, is "not a good candidate for bail".

This was the opinion of Swakopmund magistrate Conchita Olivier on Friday.

Kalenga was arrested in June at Swakopmund when he allegedly received 27 kg of compressed dagga with a street value of N$1,35 million from a courier service.

He claimed he was innocent as he thought it was a consignment of chicken feed he had to facilitate for a farm near Henties Bay.

He believes he may have been framed by a drug cartel.

The police are investigating the possibility that four other suspects may be involved in the trafficking of the dagga from Otjiwarongo to Swakopmund.

This includes the two men and woman who delivered the consignment to the courier service at Otjiwarongo, and a contact of Kalenga, a 'Mr Gabriel', who allegedly, according to Kalenga, asked him to receive the 'chicken feed' and hand it over to a 'farm worker' at the coast.

Kalenga's formal bail application has been ongoing since June. State prosecutor Beate Mwahi opposed bail on the grounds that the charges were serious and that the state had a strong case against him.

She believed Kalenga would commit similar offences if out on bail, and possibly abscond.

Besides that, the state feared bail would not be in the interest of the public or the administration of justice.

Olivier was in agreement with the state.

She said based on the testimony of Kalenga and the investigating officer, and considering the available evidence presented to the court and the "balance of probabilities, there is a likelihood that the charges against the applicant will be proved", and therefore the state has a strong case.

Kalenga also has a pending cocaine-possession case at Swakopmund, on which he is out on bail.

He was arrested after allegedly being found in possession of cocaine worth N$200 in February last year.

"While the applicant was out on bail, he now faces another drug-related matter," said Olivier in light of the state's concern that Kalenga may commit a similar offence if granted bail.

His refugee status also did not seem to be in his favour when it came to the state's grounds of possible abscondment.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Kalenga and his wife have been residents of Namibia since 2018, and have been living at the Osire refugee camp near Otjiwarongo.

Even though he told the court he would never flee Namibia as he considered himself a Namibian, Olivier said the fact that he has no fixed assets in Namibia, and could possibly be found guilty of a serious crime, means "releasing him on bail would not be a risk the court is willing to take".

Finally, Olivier said, in light of the grounds of his bail not being in the interest of the public and the administration of justice, drug trafficking, possession, dealing and using are taken very seriously because of the detrimental effects they have on society, and because they are a catalysts for further crimes, domestic violence and school dropouts.

"The applicant is not a good candidate for bail, and therefore the application is hereby denied," she said.

The case was postponed to October for further investigation.