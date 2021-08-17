Namibia: Walvis Pre-School Teachers Become Sportive

PRE-SCHOOL teachers at Walvis Bay have started participating in sports activities to keep fit when working with children.

The idea was initiated by Playtime Namibia, a group of volunteer professional coaches that trains pre-school children in the Kuisebmond community in multi- sports.

Playtime organiser and coach Steven Damaseb said it was important to keep the teachers fit, as they work with active children, which might be exhausting.

"These people work with toddlers and pre-school children everyday. We all know how energetic only one child can be. They need to be fit, so that they can manage better. The exercises will also be beneficial for their health while teaching them how to exercise with the children at school," he said

Fifteen teachers from 12 pre-schools attend three-hour sports sessions for on Saturdays.

"It is really enjoyable. We are having fun. We are also learning how to make sports activities fun for our children. It really keeps us fit," said teacher Helvi Herobeam from Bay kids Academy.

"It is really needed. We need to exercise our muscles and stay fit for the children," said Novela Auchas from the Tutaleni Community pre-school.

Exercises include aerobics, soccer and athletics, and children fun sports.