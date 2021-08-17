Namibia: Minor Girl Dies in Car Accident

16 August 2021
New Era (Windhoek)

Walvis Bay — A seven-year-old girl died last week in a car accident while travelling to Swakopmund from Windhoek.

The girl identified as Ndilimeke Elago, died on Thursday evening when the vehicle she was travelling in collided with an oncoming truck, about 37 kilometres from Usakos.

Community affairs commander for Erongo, Inspector Ileni Shapumba said Elago and two other minors were travelling in a Toyota Prado driven by an American diplomatic spouse, in a convoy from Windhoek to Swakopmund.

"It is alleged that the driver lost control over the vehicle which side swipe and collided with a truck that was coming from the opposite direction. As a result, the truck overturned," Shapumba said.

He added two other minors sustained slight injuries in the accident.

A case of culpable homicide is currently being investigated.

