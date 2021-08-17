South Africa: Labour Dept to Conduct Virtual EE Workshops

The Department of Employment and Labour is set to conduct virtual Employment Equity workshops from 1 September.

The department's Employment Equity (EE) Directorate and the Inspection and Enforcement Services (IES) branch will jointly conduct this year's workshops.

The national workshops are being held virtually for the second year in succession due to the impact of COVID-19 in the country and the world. The department will host the workshops through Microsoft Teams in all the nine provinces under the theme 'Real transformation makes business sense'.

The virtual EE workshops will start on 1 September until 28 September 2021.

The first workshop will target stakeholders in Limpopo and the workshops will conclude with stakeholders in Mpumalanga.

The workshops will be held from 10:00 - 13:00.

The workshops will target employers and their employers' organisations, human resources executives and practitioners, EE forum members, assigned senior managers/transformation managers, academics, employees and trade unions, labour relations practitioners and civil society organisations, among others.

The department will send an invitation to each province in order for the stakeholders to access the Teams link ahead of the actual workshop.

Participants will be limited to not more than 250 per session and it will be on a first come, first served basis due to the limited capacity of the Microsoft Teams platform.

The schedule of the planned virtual workshops is as follows:

- Limpopo - Wednesday, 01 September 2021

- Free State - Thursday, 02 September 2021

- KwaZulu-Natal - Tuesday, 07 September 2021

- Eastern Cape - Wednesday, 08 September 2021

- Western Cape - Tuesday, 14 September 2021

- Gauteng - Wednesday, 15 September 2021

- Northern Cape - Tuesday, 21 September 2021

- North West - Wednesday, 22 September 2021

- Mpumalanga - Tuesday, 28 September 2021