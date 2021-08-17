South Africa: SA Vaccinates 9,557,542 People

17 August 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa has to date administered 9 557 542 jabs with 158 103 of those being administered on Monday.

The total number of Pfizer administered in the last 24 hours was 122 056 and a total of 36 047 Johnson and Johnson were administered.

Meanwhile, South Africa recorded 7 983 new COVID-19 cases bringing the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2 613 569.

This increase represents a 21.1% positivity rate.

"As per the National Department of Health, a further 299 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 77 440 to date," the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said.

The majority of new cases are from the Western Cape (27%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (24%).

Eastern Cape accounted for 18%; Gauteng and Northern Cape accounted for 9% each; Mpumalanga accounted for 7%; the Free State accounted for 6%; North West accounted for 3%; and Limpopo accounted for 1% of new cases.

"The total number of cases today (7 983) is lower than yesterday (10 139) and lower than the average number of new cases per day over the seven preceding days (10 490). The seven-day moving average daily number of cases has increased," NICD said.

There has been an increase of 331 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours.

A total of 15 633 622 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors.

