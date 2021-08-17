Namibia: Home Affairs Sued for N$500 000 for Alleged State House Assault

THE Ministry of Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety and Security is being sued for N$500 000 by Windhoek resident Eugine Goagoseb following an alleged assault by a State House guard last year.

The involved officer, who has only been identified as warrant Mushekwa, allegedly "punished" Goagoseb (31) for driving without a licence, and ordered him to do several push-ups while being whipped.

According to court documents filed at the Oshakati High Court, the incident took place in the early hours of 31 August last year while Goagoseb was transporting passengers to work.

He was allegedly stopped by the officer, a member of State House's security staff.

The guard then proceeded to demand Goagoseb's driving licence, which he did not have with him at the time.

The officer then allegedly insulted Goagoseb and told him that he was on the road unlawfully, and proceeded to remove his vehicle's licence disk.

The police officer then reportedly informed Goagoseb he could only received his licence disk back if he presented his driving licence at State House.

Later that morning, Goagoseb reportedly drove to State House to collect his vehicle licence.

The guard allegedly addressed him in Oshiwambo, upon which Goagoseb said he was not conversant in Oshiwambo.

The officer then allegedly replied in English that "today is the day you will learn Oshiwambo".

The guard then allegedly proceeded to assault Goagoseb and force him to do push-ups on broken bricks.

It's also alleged that the officer whipped him several times with an electrical cable all over his body.

While Goagoseb was being whipped the officer allegedly used vulgar language.

Goagoseb claimed he was humiliated and that his right to dignity was impaired as the assault took place in full view of his passengers and other members of the Namibian Police.

He said he suffered general damages in the amount of N$500 000.

The ministry has indicated it would oppose the case.