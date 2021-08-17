Namibia: New Roads Authority Board Promises to Deliver

16 August 2021
New Era (Windhoek)

The new Roads Authority (RA) board, which was announced last week by acting works and transport minister Calle Schlettwein, has promised excellent service delivery for the benefit of the Namibian economy through improved network infrastructure.

Incoming board chairperson Lily Brandt vowed to endeavour on building on the legacy of good delivery already established by the outgoing board. "Our biggest aim will be to tackle existing challenges through consultations with relevant stakeholders, and we will find solutions that will contribute to the mandate of the RA and help the country with a proper roads network," she promised.

Deputy minister of works and transport Veikko Nekundi said the new board should ensure they provide adequate and proper network infrastructure that will link intra-trade benefits to the domestic economy.

"Proper roads infrastructure is a crucial element in the development of a community on a localised level, and a country's economic growth nationally and globally," added Nekundi.

The board will commence its duties on 1 September 2021.

Other members include Profysen Muluti (deputy chairperson), Hellen Amupolo, Hendrik Greef, Gerson Kadhikwa, Tuyoleni Hamata and Gloria Tshoopara.

On his part, Schlettwein said the growth of the roads infrastructure and the expansion of the roads network contribute immensely to the economic development of Namibia and the Southern African Development Community (SADC) sub-region as a whole. He stated that the vision of the board should be to have a sustainable roads sector that is ahead of national and regional socio-economic needs in pursuit of Namibia's Vision 2030.

